Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of EVO Payments worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EVO Payments by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in EVO Payments by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVO Payments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.