Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TFS Financial worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TFS Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 283,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TFS Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 0.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

