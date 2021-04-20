Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Agilysys worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

