Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WASH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $888.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

