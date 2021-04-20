NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Optas LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in NVIDIA by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $11.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.88. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

