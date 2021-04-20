O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.54 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OI opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 78.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 317.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

