OAX Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, OAX has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

