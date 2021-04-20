Obee Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $36,717.27 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $36,717.27 and $25,353.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00273418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.55 or 0.00935644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00661471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,776.19 or 0.99488478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

