Ocean Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85.89 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $581.25 million and $85.89 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00068319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00021256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00094232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.58 or 0.00644724 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.22 or 0.06520127 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.