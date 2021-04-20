Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.54. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 6,851 shares changing hands.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $424.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

