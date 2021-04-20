OceanEx Token (OCE) Hits Market Cap of $23.27 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 126.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00273307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025582 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $525.31 or 0.00935187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00661347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.88 or 1.00086760 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

