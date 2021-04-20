Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

