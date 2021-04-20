Oddz Trading 16% Lower This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Oddz has a total market cap of $19.72 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00061538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00272242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.26 or 0.00966015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.37 or 0.00650273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,349.98 or 1.00017145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

