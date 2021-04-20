Odyssey (OCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.31 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $18.77 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00091714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00648493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.