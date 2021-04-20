Offshift (XFT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $126,562.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $8.14 million and approximately $126,562.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,948.92 or 0.99599726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00122391 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

