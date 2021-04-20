Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Hits $8.78 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Offshift has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $8.78 million and approximately $86,691.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.97 or 0.00005299 BTC on exchanges.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

