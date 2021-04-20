OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OZFRY opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. OFX Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17.
OFX Group Company Profile
