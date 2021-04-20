Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report sales of $140.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $219.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $626.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $642.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $734.10 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $826.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.88 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Oil States International by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oil States International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

