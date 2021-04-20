OIN Finance Price Tops $0.42 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $945,212.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.04 or 0.00642649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,397,687 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

