Omega Financial Group LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. 108,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,301. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.