Omni (OMNI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $11.92 or 0.00021452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.78 or 0.00465738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000972 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,195 coins and its circulating supply is 562,879 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

