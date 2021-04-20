Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,376 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,220,000 after buying an additional 232,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after buying an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,796 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

