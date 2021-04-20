Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

