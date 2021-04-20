OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OMVKY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. 2,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $54.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

