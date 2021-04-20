ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,070. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $90.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7,323.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425,623 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after buying an additional 770,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,344,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 6,449.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 433,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

