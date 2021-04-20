OneLedger Hits Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. OneLedger has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $473,943.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 44.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00091714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.56 or 0.00648493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.