OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

OneMain (NYSE: OMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/18/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – OneMain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/15/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $66.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – OneMain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 12,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $3.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.03%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

