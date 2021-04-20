ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OKE opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

