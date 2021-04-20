OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. Equities research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OSW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.