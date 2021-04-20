Open Governance Token Trading Down 30.5% This Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

