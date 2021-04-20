Open Predict Token (OPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $632.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $632.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00066851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.00646324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00041246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.58 or 0.06435591 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

