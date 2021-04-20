Open Predict Token Reaches One Day Volume of $29,271.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $29,271.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00003807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00093878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.45 or 0.00643355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.