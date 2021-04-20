Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

OTEX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 33,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 1.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Open Text by 30.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 455,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

