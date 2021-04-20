Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce sales of $5.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $34.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Company insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

