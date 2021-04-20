Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Opium has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Opium has a market cap of $30.76 million and $68.00 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $7.39 or 0.00013026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

