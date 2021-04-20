Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.62

Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The firm has a market cap of $570.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.