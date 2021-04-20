Optas LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Optas LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 228,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,528,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $246.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

