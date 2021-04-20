Optas LLC Has $1.81 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.