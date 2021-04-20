Optas LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $130,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $224.35. 26,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

