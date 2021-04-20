Optas LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $300.06. The stock had a trading volume of 166,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,210,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $854.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

