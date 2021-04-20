Optas LLC Has $25.65 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Optas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.58. 116,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

