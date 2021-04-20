Optas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Insiders have sold a total of 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.77. 155,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,575. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $457.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

