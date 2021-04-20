Optas LLC Sells 3,652 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Optas LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.86.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.82. 27,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.