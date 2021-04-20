OptionRoom (ROOM) Market Cap Reaches $17.62 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $587,509.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.64 or 0.00271530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.61 or 0.00964277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.74 or 0.00651687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,343.30 or 0.99577944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

