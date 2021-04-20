Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORMP. National Securities began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oramed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ORMP stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $255.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

