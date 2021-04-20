Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.28

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.28 ($12.09) and traded as high as €10.36 ($12.18). Orange shares last traded at €10.35 ($12.18), with a volume of 7,262,980 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.21 ($15.54).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

