Orbitcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $987,456.47 and $18.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,838.72 or 1.00446059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00037588 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.19 or 0.00576447 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.70 or 0.00379427 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.96 or 0.00867638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00137782 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003634 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

