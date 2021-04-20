Orchid Tops 1-Day Volume of $47.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $248.62 million and approximately $47.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00643571 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00049839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.26 or 0.06508222 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.