O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $26.51 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.81.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $533.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $357.62 and a 52-week high of $539.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.65 and its 200 day moving average is $463.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

