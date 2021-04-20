OREO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (ORE)

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 470.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. OREO has a market cap of $1.94 million and $1.09 million worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OREO has traded 503.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,617.78 or 1.00081415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00565012 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.77 or 0.00383184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.37 or 0.00857965 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00135910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003635 BTC.

OREO Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,723,707 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

